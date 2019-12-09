|
Citation
|
Saini P, Hunt A, Taylor P, Mills C, Clements C, Mulholland H, Kullu C, Hann M, Duarte R, Mattocks F, Guthrie E, Gabbay M. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2021; 7(1): e165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: People who self-harm are at high risk for future suicide and often suffer considerable emotional distress. Depression is common among people who self-harm and may be an underlying driver of self-harm behaviour. Self-harm is often repeated, and risk of repetition is highest immediately after an act of self-harm. Readily accessible brief talking therapies show promise in helping people who self-harm, but further evaluation of these approaches is needed. A brief talking therapy intervention for depression and self-harm has been designed for use in a community setting. This mixed methods feasibility study with repeated measures will examine the feasibility and acceptability of the Community Outpatient Psychological Engagement Service for Self-Harm (COPESS) for people with self-harm and depression in the community, compared to routine care.
Language: en