Abstract

BACKGROUND:



Opioid use is a major public health issue and opioid overdose requires rapid response with naloxone.



Aims:



This study assesses the impact of a training session on the knowledge and attitudes of first responders and members of the community regarding opioid overdose recognition and naloxone use.



Methods:



A training session was delivered to 2327 participants between July 2019 and March 2020. The study used a paired, pre-/post-analysis to quantify changes.



Findings:



Nearly all (99.7%) participants completed a survey before and after training. Statistically significant improvements were observed in nearly all attitude and knowledge items.



Conclusion:



An education session delivered to an educationally and professionally diverse group can improve trainees' knowledge and attitudes. There were some significant differences between sub-groups, particularly regarding their professional and educational background, and whether the location was urban or rural. Further study is needed to examine whether trainees would benefit from a course tailored toward their education and professional experience.

