Abstract
BACKGROUND:
Opioid use is a major public health issue and opioid overdose requires rapid response with naloxone.
Aims:
This study assesses the impact of a training session on the knowledge and attitudes of first responders and members of the community regarding opioid overdose recognition and naloxone use.
Methods:
A training session was delivered to 2327 participants between July 2019 and March 2020. The study used a paired, pre-/post-analysis to quantify changes.
Findings:
Nearly all (99.7%) participants completed a survey before and after training. Statistically significant improvements were observed in nearly all attitude and knowledge items.
Conclusion:
An education session delivered to an educationally and professionally diverse group can improve trainees' knowledge and attitudes. There were some significant differences between sub-groups, particularly regarding their professional and educational background, and whether the location was urban or rural. Further study is needed to examine whether trainees would benefit from a course tailored toward their education and professional experience.
