|
Citation
|
Fundinho JF, Pereira DC, Ferreira-Alves J. J. Adult Prot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The study of theoretical models explaining elder abuse has been one of the main gaps in the literature of the field. The extent of support of each theory is not clear. This study aims to conduct a systematic review to examine research supporting or opposing six theories of elder abuse: caregiver stress theory, social exchange theory, social learning theory, bidirectional theory, dyadic discord theory and the psychopathology of the caregiver.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Theory; Older adults; Elder abuse; Mistreatment; Neglect; Theoretical approaches