Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death for Black young adults. Though depression is commonly linked to increased risk for suicide, empirical literature examining the depression-suicide association and intrinsic buffers for this association remains limited among Black young adults. This study sought to address this gap in the literature by examining the relationship between depression and suicide ideation among Black young adults. Importantly, this study assessed the moderating role of self-acceptance, an index of how content one is with oneself. Study participants included 123 Black young adults (63.5% female, Mage = 20.91 years, SD = 2.45 years) who completed measures evaluating symptoms of depression, suicide ideation, and psychological well-being. Multivariate regression analyses revealed that self-acceptance moderated the association between depressive symptomatology and suicide ideation (β = −0.05, p <.01, 95% CI [-1.01, −0.11]), such that the depression-suicide ideation association was not significant for individuals who reported high levels of self-acceptance. These findings suggest that self-acceptance may be an important treatment target for interventions aimed specifically at reducing suicide vulnerability among Black young adults.

