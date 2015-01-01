SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mekawi Y, Watson-Singleton NN. J. Black Psychol. 2021; 47(2-3): 91-117.

(Copyright © 2021, Association of Black Psychologists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0095798420983664

unavailable

Though considerable empirical work has documented the ways in which African Americans are dehumanized by other racial groups, there is no research examining how perceiving dehumanization (i.e., metadehumanization) is associated with the mental health of African Americans. In this study, we examined the indirect effect of racial discrimination on depressive symptoms through metadehumanization and explored whether this indirect effect was contingent on racial identity (i.e., centrality, private regard). African American students completed measures in a university lab located in the Midwestern region of the United States (N = 326; Mage = 19.7, 72.4% women). We found that the degree to which racial discrimination was indirectly associated with depressive symptoms through metadehumanization was contingent on racial identity dimensions. Specifically, the indirect effect of racial discrimination on depressive symptoms through metadehumanization was only significant for individuals who were relatively higher on centrality and private regard. This research suggests that the role of metadehumanization is stronger among African Americans who strongly identify with and have positive views of their racial group. We discuss these results in the context of social cognitive theories.


Language: en

depression; discrimination; metadehumanization; racial identity; social identity

