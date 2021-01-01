Abstract

OBJECTIVEs：This study was conducted to investigate differences in psychological characteristics between major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with and without suicide attempt using MMPI-2-RF.



METHODS：Subjects were 107 MDD patients who had visited the department of psychiatry of hallym univer- sity hospital and met the DSM-IV diagnostic criteria of MDD by the korean version of MINI-Plus 5.0.0. The patients were divided into suicidal attempters (n=43) and non-suicidal attempters (n=64) using C-SSRS. The one-way ANOVA was used to compare MMPI-2-RF scale scores between two groups. Additionally, ANCOVA was conducted considering the severity of depressive symptom and comorbidity as covariate.



RESULTS：Our results showed that Suicide/Death Ideation (SUI), Inefficacy (NFC) and Interpersonal Passivity (IPP) scales were significantly higher in the MDD patients with suicidal attempt compared to MDD patients without suicidal attempt (p<0.05). However, after controlling for the severity of depressive symptom and comor- bidity, SUI scale showed a significant tendency (p<0.10).



CONCLUSIONS：The result suggests that MMPI-2-RF scales could be a useful tool for identifying patients tran- sitioning to actual suicidal attempts in the moderate or severe major depressive disorder group. Limitations of this study and directions for further research are also discussed.



Copyright © 2021 Korean Psychosomatic Society

KEY WORDS : MMPI-2-RF ᆞMajor depressive disorder ᆞSuicidal attempt ᆞHigh risk for suicide



===



연구목적

본 연구는 MMPI-2-RF를 통해 주요우울장애 환자군 중 자살 시도자들의 심리적 특성을 확인하고자 하였다.

방 법

본 연구는 한림대학교 성심병원 정신건강의학과를 방문한 입원 및 외래 환자 중 한국판 K-MINI-Plus 5.0

을 통해 DSM-IV의 주요우울장애 진단적 준거를 충족시키는 자 107명을 대상으로 하였다. 이들을 C-SSRS를

사용하여 자살 시도군(n=43)과 비시도군(n=64)으로 분류하였고 ANOVA를 통해 두 집단 간 MMPI-2-RF 척

도 점수에서의 차이를 조사하였다. 더불어 우울 증상의 심각도와 공존질환의 이환 여부가 자살 시도 여부에 영

향을 주었을 가능성을 고려해 이를 공변인으로 하여 추가적으로 ANCOVA 분석을 수행하였다.

결 과

본 연구에서 자살 시도군이 비시도군에 비해 효능감 결여(NFC), 대인관계 수동성(IPP), 자살/죽음 사고(SUI)

척도에서 유의하게 높은 점수를 나타냈다(p＜0.05). 다만 자살/죽음 사고(SUI) 척도의 경우 우울 증상과 공존질

환의 이환 여부를 통제한 이후에는 두 집단 간 차이에서 통계적으로 유의한 경향성을 보여주었다(p＜0.10).

결 론

본 연구의 결과를 통해 MMPI-2-RF가 중등도 이상의 증상 심각도를 지닌 주요우울장애 집단에서 실제 자

살 시도로 이행될 위험이 있는 환자를 심리적 특성을 확인하는데 유용한 도구임을 확인하였다. 이러한 결과를

토대로 본 연구의 한계와 향후 연구 방향에 대해 논의하였다.

중심 단어：MMPI-2-RF·주요우울장애·자살 시도·자살 고위험 집단.

Language: ko