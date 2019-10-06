Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently victims of gunshot wound violence are very often found because more and more members of civil society have firearms, both for self-defense and for other purposes. In principle, examination of gunshot wound victims is the same as examination of wounds in other traumas, but there is one specific thing, namely, doctors must know and understand about firearms, ammunition and bullets. Without understanding this, it will be difficult to provide adequate assistance, because injury to the body is ultimately based on these three elements. In gunshot wounds, there are two types of wounds, including incoming gunshot wounds and exit gunshot wounds. incoming gunshot wounds consist of: contact wound, close gunshot wound (near wound), and distant gunshot wound (distant wound). This case report aims to determine the cause of death of the victim, which was found through forensic and histopathological examination, whether the victim died due to suicide, murder or accident. The case that occurred in Serdang Bedagai on October 6, 2019 at 07:30 WIB, the victim was a 44 years old male, the victim was found dead in his house. On external examination, he found one incoming gunshot wound to the right side of the head and one exit gunshot wound to the left head. On internal examination, there was blood absorption in the brain and its layers. There was a penetrating wound that entered the right scalp and a penetrating wound on the left side of the scalp. From the results of forensic and histopathological examinations on a male victim aged 44 years, especially the internal examination of the corpse, it can be concluded that the cause of death of the victim is the destruction of brain tissue which causes loss of function of body organs due to very close gunshot wounds. And the victim allegedly committed suicide.

Language: en