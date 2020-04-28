Abstract

This paper analyzed the clinical data of 17 patients with inhalation dimethyl sulfate poisoning in Changzhou Third People's Hospital, in order to understand the clinical characteristics, treatment and prognosis of patients with inhalation dimethyl sulfate poisoning, and guide clinicians to make effective measures in time. Dimethyl sulfate poisoning progresses rapidly and dangerously. The prognosis is usually better if the patients are separated from the toxic environment as soon as possible, given glucocorticoids in early and short-term, closely observed respiratory tract injury, and treated with endotracheal intubation and invasive mechanical ventilation when necessary.



===



摘要



本文对常州市第三人民医院收治的17例吸入硫酸二甲酯中毒患者临床资料进行分析，为了解吸入硫酸二甲酯中毒患者的临床特征、治疗及预后，指导临床医生针对病情及时做出有效措施。硫酸二甲酯中毒病情进展快且凶险，尽早脱离有毒环境，早期、短程使用糖皮质激素，严密观察呼吸道损伤，必要时及时行气管插管有创机械通气治疗，预后通常较好。

