|
Citation
|
Qiu YL, Tan FR, Xu Z, Chen FF. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2021; 39(7): 531-534.
|
Vernacular Title
|
17例吸入硫酸二甲酯中毒患者的临床特征分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34365766
|
Abstract
|
This paper analyzed the clinical data of 17 patients with inhalation dimethyl sulfate poisoning in Changzhou Third People's Hospital, in order to understand the clinical characteristics, treatment and prognosis of patients with inhalation dimethyl sulfate poisoning, and guide clinicians to make effective measures in time. Dimethyl sulfate poisoning progresses rapidly and dangerously. The prognosis is usually better if the patients are separated from the toxic environment as soon as possible, given glucocorticoids in early and short-term, closely observed respiratory tract injury, and treated with endotracheal intubation and invasive mechanical ventilation when necessary.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
Poisoning; Bronchi; Bronchoscopes; Clinical Characteristics; Dimethyl Sulfate; Mucosa; Trachea