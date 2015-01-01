Abstract

Surgeons and medical staff attend academic meetings several times a year. However, there is insufficient evidence on the influence of the "meeting effect" on traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatments and outcomes. Using the Japan Trauma Data Bank, we analyzed the data of TBI patients admitted to the hospital from 2004 to 2018 during the national academic meeting days of the Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine, the Japanese Association for the surgery of trauma, the Japan Society of Neurotraumatology and the Japan Neurosurgical Society. The data of these patients were compared with those of TBI patients admitted 1 week before and after the meetings. The primary outcome was in-hospital death. We included 7320 patients in our analyses, with 5139 and 2181 patients admitted during the non-meeting and meeting days, respectively; their in-hospital mortality rates were 15.7% and 14.5%, respectively. No significant differences in in-hospital mortality were found (adjusted odds ratio, 0.93; 95% confidence interval, 0.78-1.11). In addition, there were no significant differences in in-hospital mortality during the meeting and non-meeting days by the type of national meeting. In Japan, it is acceptable for medical professionals involved in TBI treatments to attend national academic meetings without impacting the outcomes of TBI patients.

