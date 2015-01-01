|
Citation
Talmon A, Tsur N. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2021; 129: e106209.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Previous studies have established a relation between childhood maltreatment and eating disorder behaviors. However, this pattern of relations has not yet been studied within the nuclear family interactions. The aim of this study was to examine a model illuminating the transgenerational mechanism underlying the association between childhood maltreatment and eating disorder behaviors. One-hundred-sixty-eight Israeli mothers and their young-adult-daughters (discovery sample) and 143 Israeli grandmother-mother-daughter triads (replication sample) filled out a battery of questionnaires assessing their history of childhood maltreatment and level of eating disorder behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Eating disorder behaviors; Grandmother-mother-daughter triads; Mother-daughter dyads