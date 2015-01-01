SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cheng G, Liu J, Yang Y, Wang Y, Xiong X, Liu G. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2021; 127: e106047.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2021.106047

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the association between stressful events and adolescents' suicidal ideation and determined the roles of depression as a mediator and parental educational involvement as a moderator during the COVID-19 epidemic. Survey data from a sample of 1595 Chinese adolescents and their parents were subjected to path analysis. The results indicated that stressful events of the COVID-19 epidemic were significantly positively associated with adolescents' suicidal ideation, and this association was mediated by depression. In addition, adolescents' parental educational involvement significantly moderated the path from depression to suicidal ideation. These results highlight the importance of identifying the underlying key mechanisms that moderate the mediated paths between stressful events and adolescents' suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 epidemic. The findings also provide implications for parents and education staff regarding the importance of improving parental educational involvement to prevent adolescents' suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 epidemic.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Depression; Suicidal ideation; COVID-19 epidemic; Parental educational involvement; Stressful events

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print