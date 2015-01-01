|
Citation
Yang J, Wang N, Gao L, Wang X. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2021; 127: e106066.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
Nowadays, cyberbullying perpetration has become a global psycho-social problem. However, scanty attention has been paid to investigate the impact of deviant peer affiliation on adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and which factors that can moderate the strength of this relationship is also limited. Thus, the present study examined the association between deviant peer affiliation and adolescents' cyberbullying perpetration and investigated whether online disinhibition and perceived social support would moderate this relationship at the same time. Participants were 2407 Chinese adolescents (11-16 years, Mage = 12.75) from seven middle schools in Taiyuan and Changzhi city of Shanxi province, China. All participants completed self-report questionnaires including Deviant Peer Affiliation Scale, Cyberbullying Perpetration Scale, Online Disinhibition Scale, and Perceived Social Support Scale.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents’ Cyberbullying Perpetration; Deviant Peer Affiliation; Online Disinhibition; Perceived Social Support