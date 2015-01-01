Abstract

Over 25% of U.S. children are witness to traumatic intrafamilial or community violence each year, and sleep medicine and developmental research jointly suggest that trauma-exposed youth experience more sleep disturbance than their non-exposed counterparts. Sleep medicine literature emphasizes physical and social environmental factors affecting sleep, and trauma literature underscores children's seeking out physically and emotionally safe and predictable environments during trauma recovery. This study employed a hermeneutic phenomenological framing to explore the lived experiences of 65 violence-exposed children and families, and to examine how youths' social and physical sleep environments facilitated or impeded sleep in the aftermath of trauma. Children's sleep experiences following violence exposure shared two primary essences of experience: a) navigating external threats that agitated sleep after trauma; and b) exercising agency over sleep and related environments to restabilize emotional security. Clinicians and social services coordinators working with children and families are uniquely positioned to indicate sleep assessments as part of treatment following trauma, and to also facilitate identification of tangible, sleep-supportive and changeable factors in sleep environments.

