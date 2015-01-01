|
Citation
|
Liu K, Yang Y, Li M, Li S, Sun K, Zhao Y. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2021; 129: e106190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although psychological stress that adolescents may encounter during the COVID-19 pandemic has been of increasing interest to scholars, few studies have examined the profound impact that parents give to adolescents when staying indoors. This study surveyed 1,550 students and their parents from eight middle schools in eastern China. We employed multiple linear regressions with school fixed effects to examine the different perceptions of parental involvement between parents and children, and the relationships between these different types of parental involvement and depression in middle school students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; China; COVID-19 Pandemic; Middle School Students; Parental Involvement