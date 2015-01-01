Abstract

Unanticipated alcohol bans, as witnessed during the lockdown in response to Covid-19, led to severe withdrawal among dependent users. This sometimes resulted in desperate measures to handle withdrawal. We reviewed media reports of 54 persons who died from the consumption of hand sanitizer or other toxic chemicals due to the unavailability of alcohol during the lockdown in India. An informed and gradual cutdown of alcohol availability along with ensuring access to medical help for alcohol withdrawal should be considered of utmost priority in such a context.

Language: en