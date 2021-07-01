Abstract

Three deaths following facial impacts in the presence of witnesses and resulting in brain lesions that were visualized only on pathological examination were studied at the forensic medicine institute of Marseille. Craniofacial impacts, even of low intensity, received during brawls may be associated with brain lesions ranging from a simple knock-out to fatal injuries. In criminal cases that are brought to court, even by autopsy it is still difficult to establish a direct link between the violence of the impact and the injuries that resulted in death. During a facial impact, the head undergoes a movement of violent forced hyperextension. Death may thus be secondary to the transmission of forces to the brain, either by a mechanism involving nerve conduction that may be termed a reflex mechanism (for example by vagal hyperstimulation) or by injury to the central nervous system (axonal damage). In such situations, autopsy does not make it possible to determine the cause of death, but only to suspect it in a context of voluntary violence in the presence of witnesses, with or without violent injury observed on external examination or on superficial incisions to determine the extent of bruises or hematoma. Systemic and comprehensive investigation involving pathology and toxicology is essential in any medicolegal case for positive interpretation and discrimination of other causes of death.

