Abstract

Object



To use a contemporary population-based cohort to investigate temporal trends in the national incidence of pelvic fracture urethral injuries (PFUIs) in the United States.



Methods



Using the NIS (National Inpatient Sample), we identified patients with a severe PFUI by a combination of an ICD-9 diagnosis code for pelvic fracture (808.xx) and ICD-9 procedure code for suprapubic tube (57.17 or 57.18) from 1998 to 2014. We compared the annual rates of PFUIs and the annual rates of pelvic fractures alone.



Results



An estimated total of 6052 ± 347 males with PFUIs were identified. The average age was 38.4 ± 0.5 years. 9.1% ± 0.8% of patients died while hospitalized. In the time frame studied, the rate of PFUI significantly decreased during from 532 patients in 1998 to 255 patients in 2014. Sensitivity analysis excluding patients with bladder repairs identified a similar trend. The annual rate of PFUI per 1000 pelvic fractures has also decreased from 14.6 ± 1.6 in 1998 to 6.5 ± 0.9 in 2014 (p = 0.001).



Conclusions



In this population level study, the number of severe PFUIs has decreased in the United States from 1998 to 2014, which coincides with the implementation and enforcement of seat belt and air bag regulations. Given the rarity of these cases, there is a strong need for collaborative efforts in research and teaching at tertiary care centers for reconstructive urology.

