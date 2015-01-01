Abstract

The purpose of this study is to understand and quantify the simultaneous effects of roadway speed category, driver age, driver gender, vehicle class, and location on the rates of longitudinal and lateral acceleration epochs. The rate of usual as well as harsh acceleration epochs are used to extract insights on driving risk and driver comfort preferences. However, an analysis of acceleration rates at multiple thresholds incorporating various effects while using a large-scale and diverse dataset is missing. This analysis will fill this research gap. Data from the 2nd Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study (SHRP2 NDS) was used for this analysis. The rate of occurrence of acceleration epochs was modeled using negative binomial distribution based generalized linear mixed effect models. Roadway speed category, driver age, driver gender, vehicle class, and location were used as the fixed effects and the driver identifier was used as the random effect. Incidence rate ratios were then calculated to compare subcategories of each fixed effect. Roadway speed category has the strongest effect on longitudinal and lateral accelerations of all magnitudes. Acceleration epoch rates consistently decrease as the roadway speed category increases. The difference in the rates depends on the threshold and is up to three orders of magnitude. Driver age is another significant factor with clear trends for longitudinal and lateral acceleration epochs. Younger and older drivers experience higher rates of longitudinal accelerations and decelerations. However, the rate of lateral accelerations consistently decreases with age. Vehicle class also has a significant effect on the rate of harsh accelerations with minivans consistently experiencing lower rates.

Language: en