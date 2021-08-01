Abstract

Toxicity from the intentional misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) combination cold products has been widely recognized. Adolescents are most frequently involved and dextromethorphan containing products are the most popular. Desired symptoms include stimulatory effects, euphoria, hallucinations, and dissociation. Potential adverse effects include tachycardia, agitation, hyperthermia, acidosis, and coma. However, mortality is rare [ 1-3]. Co-formulated ingredients such as acetaminophen, pseudoephedrine, and antihistamines may also be present and potentiate dangerous effects. We report a case of an adolescent decedent with markedly elevated postmortem chlorpheniramine (CPA) and dextromethorphan (DXM) blood concentrations and no other identifiable cause of death.

