Gaßner H, List J, Martindale CF, Regensburger M, Klucken J, Winkler J, Kohl Z. Clin. Neurol. Neurosurg. 2021; 209: e106888.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: Gait impairment is the cardinal motor symptom in hereditary spastic paraplegias (HSPs) possibly linked to increased fear of falling and reduced quality of life (QoL). Disease specific symptoms in HSP are rated using the Spastic Paraplegia Rating Scale (SPRS). However, limited studies evaluated more objectively easy-to-apply gait measures by comparing these standardized assessments with patients' self-perceived impairment and clinically established scores. Therefore, the aim of this study was to correlate functional gait measures with self-rating questionnaires for fear of falling and QoL, and with the SPRS as clinical gold standard.
Quality of life; Fear of falling; Gait analysis; Hereditary spastic paraplegia; Patient-reported outcome