Abstract

Suicide among adolescents is a significant public health concern in the U.S., especially within American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) communities. Lack of quality of life (QoL) estimates for both suicide ideation and depression specific to the AIAN population hinders the ability to compare interventions in cost-effectiveness analysis. We surveyed 200 AI youth and young adults from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to estimate utility weights for experiencing suicide ideation and depression. Our results indicate that, on a scale of 0-100, with higher scores indicating better health, the general community rates both suicide ideation and depression at 15.8 and 25.1, respectively. These weights are statistically significantly different and lower than for other cultures. Culturally specific QoL values will allow the comparison and identification of the most effective and feasible interventions to reduce the suicide burden among tribal communities.

