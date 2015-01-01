SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alfonso YN, Bishai D, Ivanich JD, O'Keefe VM, Usher J, Aldridge LR, Haroz EE, Goklish N, Barlow A, Cwik M. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-021-00883-w

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide among adolescents is a significant public health concern in the U.S., especially within American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) communities. Lack of quality of life (QoL) estimates for both suicide ideation and depression specific to the AIAN population hinders the ability to compare interventions in cost-effectiveness analysis. We surveyed 200 AI youth and young adults from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to estimate utility weights for experiencing suicide ideation and depression. Our results indicate that, on a scale of 0-100, with higher scores indicating better health, the general community rates both suicide ideation and depression at 15.8 and 25.1, respectively. These weights are statistically significantly different and lower than for other cultures. Culturally specific QoL values will allow the comparison and identification of the most effective and feasible interventions to reduce the suicide burden among tribal communities.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Depression; Adolescence; American Indian; Ideation; Quality-of-life

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print