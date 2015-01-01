Abstract

To determine regional differences in the prevalence of overall physical health, overall mental health, and serious psychological distress (SPD). Data from the 2004 to 2016 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey were used for weighted analysis across region. Relationship modifiers considered were sociodemographic factors, health factors, and measures of health expenditures. A higher burden ratio of health care expenditures is negatively associated with health outcomes, across all US regions and insurance. Compared to 2004 values, SPD, overall physical health, and mental health are significantly improved after 2014. This research supports the whole health paradigm, indicating that overall mental and physical health are closely related. The burden of health care costs is an important consideration and related to overall health outcomes, regardless of insurance status or region. These considerations are likely increasingly important to consider with recent global events.

