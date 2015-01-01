|
Dell KC, Staph J, Hillary FG. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Primary ObjectiveEstablished literature demonstrates that homeless individuals experience both greater disease burden and risk of experiencing traumatic brain injury (TBI) than the general population. Similarly, shared risk factors for both homelessness and/or TBI may exacerbate the risk of repetitive neurotrauma within homeless populations.Research DesignWe leveraged a state-wide trauma registry, the Pennsylvania Trauma Outcome Study (PTOS), to characterize 609 patients discharged to homeless (58% TBI, 42% orthopedic injury (OI)) in comparison to 609 randomly sampled adult patients discharged to home.
Traumatic brain injury; assault; race; homeless; preexisting conditions