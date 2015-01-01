Abstract

BACKGROUND: New psychoactive substances (NPS) use is a worldwide public health issue. Knowing the prevalence of NPS guides public health and legal policies to address the problem. The objective of this study was to identify NPS in Brazil through the analysis of oral fluid (OF) samples collected at parties and electronic music festivals.



METHODS: Anonymous questionnaires and oral fluid samples were collected from volunteers (≥18 years) who reported the consumption of at least one illicit psychoactive substance in the last 24 h. Oral fluid sample collections occurred at eleven parties and two electronic music festivals over 16 months (2018-2020). Questionnaire answers were matched to oral fluid toxicological results.



RESULTS: Of 462 oral fluid samples, 39.2 % were positive for at least one NPS by liquid chromatography‒tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The most prevalent NPS was ketamine (29.4 %), followed by methylone (6.1 %) and N-ethylpentylone (4.1 %); however, MDMA was the most commonly identified (88.5 %) illicit psychoactive substance. More than one drug was identified in 79.9 % of samples, with two (34.2 %) and three (23.4 %) substances most commonly observed. Only 5 % of volunteers reported recent NPS consumption.



CONCLUSION: MDMA is still the most common party and electronic music festival drug, although NPS were identified in more than one-third of oral fluid samples.

Language: en