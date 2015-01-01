|
Weinberger KR, Wu X, Sun S, Spangler KR, Nori-Sarma A, Schwartz J, Requia W, Sabath BM, Braun D, Zanobetti A, Dominici F, Wellenius GA. Environ. Int. 2021; 157: e106834.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Heat warnings are issued in advance of forecast extreme heat events, yet little evidence is available regarding their effectiveness in reducing heat-related illness and death. We estimated the association of heat warnings and advisories (collectively, "alerts") issued by the United States National Weather Service with all-cause mortality and cause-specific hospitalizations among Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years and older in 2,817 counties, 2006-2016.
United States; Hospitalization; Mortality; Early warning systems; Extreme heat; Medicare