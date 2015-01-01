|
Rehm J, Neufeld M, Room R, Sornpaisarn B, Štelemėkas M, Swahn MH, Lachenmeier DW. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: The diverse forms of unrecorded alcohol, defined as beverage alcohol not registered in official statistics in the country where it is consumed, comprise about one fourth of all alcohol consumed worldwide. Since unrecorded alcohol is usually cheaper than registered commercial alcohol, a standard argument against raising alcohol excise taxes has been that doing so could potentially result in an increase in unrecorded consumption. This contribution examines whether increases in taxation have in fact led to increases in consumption of unrecorded alcohol, and whether these increases in unrecorded alcohol should be considered to be a barrier to raising taxes. A second aim is to outline mitigation strategies to reduce unrecorded alcohol use.
Language: en
Counterfeit; Homebrew; Smuggling; Surrogate; Taxation; Unrecorded alcohol