Abstract

BACKGROUND: Whiplash injury is one of the most common injuries in traffic accidents. Most of the injured recover within three months, however, a significant number have symptoms much longer.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine the basic epidemiological characteristics of whiplash (gender, age, collision type, the type of participants in an accident, clinical signs) on Bosnia and Herzegovina roads and identify risk factors for chronic symptoms.



METHODS: The subjects of this retrospective study were traffic accident whiplash patients who were diagnosed, treated and monitored in a single hospital center. The initial examination was performed on the day or the day after the accident and follow-up examinations after four weeks, three months, and six months.



RESULTS: Out of the 241 patients in this study, 14.1% had symptoms over six months after the trauma. 54.7% of the injured belong to the third and fourth decade and close to 80% were younger than 50 years. In addition to neck pain, the most common symptoms were limited neck mobility (69.7%), muscle spasms (63.5%), palpable pain of neck muscles (56%), headache (43.6%), nausea (23.7%). Statistical analysis showed a positive impact of age, Quebec Task Force (QTF) grade II, and more injury severity and cervical spine degenerative changes on prolonged recovery.



CONCLUSIONS: The overwhelming majority of the injured belong to the working population. QTF2+ score is a useful indicator for prolonged recovery and chronic symptoms. Age, QTF score and degenerative changes of the cervical spine indicate an increased risk for poor recovery and chronic symptoms.

Language: en