Abstract

AIMS: To understand alcohol and other drug (AOD) use and its impact among South Sudanese youth in Melbourne, Australia.



METHODS: This qualitative exploratory study was underpinned by the psychosocial conceptual framework. We undertook semi-structured interviews with 23 South Sudanese youth aged 14-21 years to explore attitudes and potential harms of AOD use. We also undertook focus groups with these participants and a focus group of 11 South Sudanese community elders and parents. Feedback on results was obtained through two forums with community members. The data collected were analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The participants revealed that AOD use was common, specifically the use of cannabis. The participants believed that there was a lack of basic understanding of the potential harm of cannabis use. The results also highlighted that the community was unaware how the use of drugs and alcohol can contribute and exacerbate poor mental health. Cannabis was a regular drug of choice used by young South Sudanese in this study. It was used daily as a coping mechanism both for stress and for undiagnosed mental health.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study indicate increased potential harm for South Sudanese youth from AOD use. Of concern was a lack of diagnosis and treatment for mental health wellbeing due to the beliefs around AOD use. Without targeted interventions this has significant implications for the South Sudanese community and the young people affected. The significance of these findings may assist in the delivery of AOD treatment and improve health education for refugee youth.

Language: en