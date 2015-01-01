|
Citation
|
Schaaf H, Kastellis G, Hesse G. Laryngorhinootologie 2021; 100(9): 707-711.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Bei der Begutachtung oft nicht bedacht: Unfallpatienten und Patienten nach einem Lärmtrauma - Eine patientenzugewandte, komplementäre Sichtweise
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Patients who have acquired tinnitus in the context of an accident, a noise trauma or other external influences have important distinctive features in treatment. Although their suffering was in general caused by external circumstances or other people and mostly without own fault, they suffer from a permanent damage, difficult to be realized externally. Additionally they must concentrate their remaining resources to deal adequately with their suffering from tinnitus and very often permanent hearing loss. Legal disputes and the assessment processes necessary in this context can have an unfavorable and perpetuating effect. These influences and patient's reception is laid down here.
Language: de