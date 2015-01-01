Abstract

Patients who have acquired tinnitus in the context of an accident, a noise trauma or other external influences have important distinctive features in treatment. Although their suffering was in general caused by external circumstances or other people and mostly without own fault, they suffer from a permanent damage, difficult to be realized externally. Additionally they must concentrate their remaining resources to deal adequately with their suffering from tinnitus and very often permanent hearing loss. Legal disputes and the assessment processes necessary in this context can have an unfavorable and perpetuating effect. These influences and patient's reception is laid down here.



Patienten, die einen Tinnitus im Rahmen eines Unfallgeschehens, eines Lärmtraumas oder anderer externer Einflüsse erworben haben, weisen in der Behandlung wichtige Besonderheiten auf. Obwohl ihr Leiden meist ohne eigene Schuld durch äußere Umstände oder andere Menschen ausgelöst wurde, ist für sie ein von außen schwer erkennbarer dauerhafter Schaden entstanden, für den sie selbst ihre verbliebenen Ressourcen aufbieten müssen, um mit einem Leiden am Tinnitus und meist auch dem Hörschaden adäquat umgehen zu können. Ungünstig und aufrechterhaltend können sich dabei Rechtsstreitigkeiten und die in diesem Rahmen notwendigen Begutachtungsprozesse auswirken. Deren Einflüsse und Rezeption bei den Patienten sollen hier verdeutlicht werden.

Language: de