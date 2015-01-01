Abstract

The psychopharmacological application practice in forensic and general psychiatry should be investigated comparatively.The 2014-2019 Pharmaco-Epidemiology and Vigilance (Pharmako-EpiVig) surveys of the Bavarian Institute for Data, Analysis and Quality Assurance (BIDAQ) from forensic psychiatry (n = 4,590) and general psychiatry (n = 5,136) of the Isar-Amper-Klinikum Munich East were evaluated.Mean age and diagnosis distribution of the patient clientele differed, as did substance selection and dosage, which was almost consistently higher in forensic psychiatry. In schizophrenic forensic patients, clozapine was given most frequently. In both specialties, the frequent use of valproate was striking.The results could be interpreted as an indication that forensic patients have more severe and refractory illnesses, and that in clinical practice overall a symptom-related anti-aggressive treatment seems to be significant.



Die psychopharmakologische Anwendungspraxis in Maßregelvollzug und Allgemeinpsychiatrie sollte vergleichend untersucht werden.



Die Medikamentenstichtagserhebungen 2014-2019 der Pharmakoepidemiologie und -Vigilanz (Pharmako-EpiVig) des Bayerischen Institut für Daten, Analysen und Qualitätssicherung (BIDAQ) aus Maßregelvollzug (n = 4590) und Allgemeinpsychiatrie (n = 5136) des Isar-Amper-Klinikums München Ost wurden ausgewertet.



Mittleres Alter und Diagnoseverteilung der Patientenklientele unterschieden sich, ferner Substanzauswahl und Dosierung, die im Maßregelvollzug nahezu durchweg höher lag. Bei schizophren erkrankten forensischen Patienten wurde am häufigsten Clozapin gegeben. In beiden Fachbereichen fiel die häufige Anwendung von Valproat auf.



Die Ergebnisse könnten als Hinweis gewertet werden, dass forensische Patienten schwerere und therapierefraktärere Erkrankungen aufweisen, und dass in der klinischen Praxis insgesamt eine symptombezogene antiaggressive Behandlung bedeutsam scheint.

Language: de