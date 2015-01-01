|
Stübner S, Yundina E, Mußmann L, Korbmacher J, Brieger P, Steinböck H. Psychiatr. Prax. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Psychopharmaka - Anwendungspraxis in Maßregelvollzug und Allgemeinpsychiatrie im Vergleich
The psychopharmacological application practice in forensic and general psychiatry should be investigated comparatively.The 2014-2019 Pharmaco-Epidemiology and Vigilance (Pharmako-EpiVig) surveys of the Bavarian Institute for Data, Analysis and Quality Assurance (BIDAQ) from forensic psychiatry (n = 4,590) and general psychiatry (n = 5,136) of the Isar-Amper-Klinikum Munich East were evaluated.Mean age and diagnosis distribution of the patient clientele differed, as did substance selection and dosage, which was almost consistently higher in forensic psychiatry. In schizophrenic forensic patients, clozapine was given most frequently. In both specialties, the frequent use of valproate was striking.The results could be interpreted as an indication that forensic patients have more severe and refractory illnesses, and that in clinical practice overall a symptom-related anti-aggressive treatment seems to be significant.
