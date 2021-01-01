Abstract

BACKGROUND: Experiences of adversity in early life are associated with increased risk for negative outcomes; yet, the impact of early adversity on any given child is difficult to predict given the considerable heterogeneity in functioning found even among children with similar exposures. Thus, although early adversity is associated with increased risk for negative outcomes on average, many children are resilient. While researchers have highlighted individual differences in children's internal characteristics that may relate to risk and resilience, external characteristics of the environment that differ between children are mutable factors that are also important for understanding heterogeneity in children's outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: We propose that caregiver regulation of children's emotions is a key modifiable feature of the environment that promotes resilience to and recovery from early adversity. Specifically, given the critical role of caregiver regulation of emotions in early life for children's ability to understand and recover from adverse experiences, we highlight three levels of intervention focused on fostering healthy development in young children by targeting the availability, consistency, and quality of caregiver regulation, respectively.



RESULTS: We provide a classification system designed to guide decision making about the level of intervention needed to support a given child's needs in terms of ultimately supporting the goal of receiving effective caregiver regulation. IMPLICATIONS: This framework may be useful for guiding the priority of treatments, as well as making clear the needed menu of options to support children following adversity, in addressing specific concerns related to ensuring effective caregiver regulation to promote resilience. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

