|
Citation
|
Humphreys KL, King LS, Guyon-Harris KL, Zeanah CH. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Experiences of adversity in early life are associated with increased risk for negative outcomes; yet, the impact of early adversity on any given child is difficult to predict given the considerable heterogeneity in functioning found even among children with similar exposures. Thus, although early adversity is associated with increased risk for negative outcomes on average, many children are resilient. While researchers have highlighted individual differences in children's internal characteristics that may relate to risk and resilience, external characteristics of the environment that differ between children are mutable factors that are also important for understanding heterogeneity in children's outcomes.
Language: en