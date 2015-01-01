CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Arafat SY, Kar SK. SAGE Open Med. Case Rep. 2021; 9: e2050313X211042225.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34457307
Abstract
Studies have been coming out focusing on the biological markers of suicide. Here, we present two cases with raised C-reactive protein who were admitted after attempts of suicide by overdose. There is a need to study the neuro-immuno-endocrinal changes in suicide systematically that will give insight into the biological underpinning.
Keywords
Poisoning; biomarkers; overdose; raised C-reactive protein; suicide in Bangladesh