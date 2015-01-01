SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arafat SY, Kar SK. SAGE Open Med. Case Rep. 2021; 9: e2050313X211042225.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2050313X211042225

PMID

34457307

Abstract

Studies have been coming out focusing on the biological markers of suicide. Here, we present two cases with raised C-reactive protein who were admitted after attempts of suicide by overdose. There is a need to study the neuro-immuno-endocrinal changes in suicide systematically that will give insight into the biological underpinning.


Language: en

Keywords

Poisoning; biomarkers; overdose; raised C-reactive protein; suicide in Bangladesh

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print