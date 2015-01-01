Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To determine physiological and hygienic correlates of teachers' occupational burnout syndrome development in general secondary education institutions.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The study involved 427 teachers of general secondary education institutions of Sumy region aged 21 to 71 years old, representing four pedagogical categories. During the study physiological, hygienic, psychological, mathematical and statistical research methods were used.



RESULTS: Results: A high level of occupational burnout was found in teachers of general secondary education institutions of the regional center (12,43 %), which was mainly accompanied by the formed resistance symptom-complex (39,45 %, р<0,01). According to the correlation analysis, significant physiological-hygienic and psychological factors of occupational burnout formation were determined. They include: workload (r=-0,32, р<0,05), lessons duration (r=-0,32, р<0,05), using computer at work (r=0,36, р<0,05), workbook checking (r=0,41, р<0,05), extracurricular work (r=0,35, р<0,05), time spent on household chores on Sunday (r=0,36, р<0,05), time spent on conversations with parents (r=0,36, р<0,05), emotional state (r=-0,35, р<0,05). Physiological markers are: sympathovagal balance (r=0,34, р<0,05), relative sympathetic activity (r=0,27, р<0,05), relative parasympathetic activity (r=-0,32, р<0,05).



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: It has been found out that investigated physiological and socio-hygienic factors have "threshold" levels, the excess of which significantly affects teachers' occupational burnout. Predictably adverse effects have: workload for persons under 42 years, non-contact (more than 4 points) and hyper-reflective communication model (more than 5 points), time spent on household chores on Sunday (more than 3 hours), emotional state (less than 5 points), relative parasympathetic activity above 50 %, sympathovagal balance above 1,3 relative units, autonomic regulation index below 6 %.

