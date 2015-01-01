Abstract

Transportation management plays a vital role in the development of the country, with the help of IoT smart transportation has become a reality. Developing a smart and secured transportation system of food products to various shops during this pandemic period is an important task. The vehicle tracking system is the technology that is used by many companies and individuals to track a vehicle by using many ways like GPS that operates using satellites and ground-based stations. In this paper an Internet of Things based application is developed to monitor the moving vehicle, this proposed model provides a monitoring solution for a moving vehicle with the help of sensors Blind Spot Assist sensor, Collision Prevention sensor, Fuel Monitoring sensor, Door Sensor, and GPS/GPRS tracking module are integrated to make a smart vehicle prototype using raspberry pi. In this model, a Blind spot sensor is used to monitor the nearby vehicles, a Collision Prevision sensor is used to avoid the collision between the vehicles, a Fuel monitoring sensor is used to monitor the fuel level in the vehicle, the Door sensor is used to check the status of the door and GPS/GPRS tracking module is used to track the current location of the moving vehicle during the COVID-19 Pandemic period.

