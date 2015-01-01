|
Citation
|
Cook A, Hemler S, Sundaram V, Chanda A, Beschorner K. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2020; 8(4): 209-214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Slips and falls are among the most common reason for non-fatal work accidents. Preventing slips in the workplace can be achieved by ensuring sufficient friction between the shoe and floor. As shoes are worn down, there is a decrease in the coefficient of friction, which increases the risk of injury from a slip and fall for the wearer. We found that shoes worn in the workplace commonly had friction performance that is about 25% lower than their new condition and that this effect was largest for shoes with the highest initial friction performance. These results inform the magnitude of improvement in friction performance that can be achieved through footwear replacement programs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coefficient of friction; footwear; Slip and fall accidents; slip-resistant