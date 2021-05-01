Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To update the life expectancy estimates according to age, sex, mobility, and feeding skills reported in the 2015 study of Brooks et al. To examine trends in survival over the past decade.



DESIGN: Observational cohort study. SETTING: Poisson regression and life table analysis applied to long-term follow-up data on United States (US) Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Model Systems patients recorded in the national database. Functional mobility and feeding skills were assessed with FIM. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 14,803 persons with TBI during the years 1988-2019 who underwent inpatient rehabilitation and provided at least 1 long-term assessment of functional skills 1 year or more postinjury (N=14,803). INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Survival, mortality rates, and life expectancy.



RESULTS: Life expectancy was lower than that of the age- and sex-matched general population. Older age and severity of functional impairments were risk factors for mortality (both P<.0001 in regression models). Among ambulatory individuals, mortality was 51% (95% confidence interval, 35%-69%) higher in men than women. Life expectancy of 20-year-old women who walked well (FIM ambulation score 7) was 55 (SE=0.8) additional years to age 75, representing a reduction of 6.9 years from the normal general population figure. For 20-year-old men who walked well, the life expectancy was 49 (SE=0.5) additional years, representing a reduction of 8.1 years from normal. Life expectancies for men and women who did not walk and were fed by others were much lower. There was no significant change in mortality rates during the study period (hazard ratio, 1.008; P=.07).



CONCLUSIONS: There has been no significant change in the long-term survival of persons with TBI in the US since the late 1980s. The life expectancies reported here are similar to those reported in the 2015 study of Brooks et al, although they are more precise because of the larger sample size and longer follow-up.

