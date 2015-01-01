|
van Duijn E, Fernandes AR, Abreu D, Ware JJ, Neacy E, Sampaio C. BJPsych Open 2021; 7(5): e158.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Risk of death from suicide in Huntington's disease is notably elevated relative to that in the general population, although the incidence within HD populations has not been precisely defined. Robust incidence estimates of suicidal behavior can serve as references for HD therapeutic research and post-marketing surveillance to help evaluate the suicidality risk of novel therapeutics. AIMS: To estimate the incidence rate of completed suicide and suicide attempt in the global, prospective HD cohort study Enroll-HD that records these events per protocol.
Suicide; epidemiology; self-harm; clinical neurology; Huntington's disease