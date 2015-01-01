|
Manuel D, Adams S, Mpilo M, Savahl S. BMC Res. Notes 2021; 14(1): e342.
OBJECTIVES: Bullying victimisation (BV) among children in South Africa has been identified as a major public health concern. While several studies report on the prevalence rates of BV, there is currently a dearth of research that reports on the prevalence of BV among a national sample of primary school children. This study determines the prevalence rates of BV among a nationally representative sample of school-going children in South Africa across provinces, age, and gender. The sample comprised 7067 children (boys = 45.6%; girls = 54.4%) between the ages of 10-12-years attending 61 primary schools across the nine provincial regions of South Africa.
Children; South Africa; Prevalence; Bullying victimisation