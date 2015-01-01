|
Follmer B, Zehr EP. Br. J. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
Many combat sports have as their overt goal the incapacitation of the opponent which is often achieved by blows to the head. While head impact in contact sports like football, rugby and hockey is accidental and susceptible to sanctioning, strikes directly to the head are intentional and determinants of success in combat sports like Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).1 2 Yet, combat modalities are often not mentioned among the sports identified with the highest concussion rates. Boxing is found 'far behind' equestrian events, rugby union, cricket, soccer and other organised college sports (eg, football and hockey).3 Data remain limited or unavailable for fighting arts.4
Language: en
brain; wounds and injuries; sports medicine; exercise