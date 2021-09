Abstract

CMAJ has been made aware of an error that occurred in the Mar. 8, 2021, issue.1



In the second paragraph on the third page, the second sentence read "A total of 142 343 suicide deaths of individuals aged 10 years and older occurred in Canada from 1981 to 2008." This should have read "A total of 142 343 suicide deaths of individuals aged 10 years and older occurred in Canada from 1981 to 2018."



This has been corrected at cmaj.ca.

