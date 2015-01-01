|
Douglas VJ, Kwan MY, Gordon KH. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Pet ownership is often assumed to have mental health benefits, but the effect of pets on suicide risk has a scant literature. Aims: Using the interpersonal theory of suicide, we examined the relationships between perceived burdensomeness (PB), thwarted belongingness (TB), overall attachment to one's pet, pet attachment avoidance or anxiety, and suicide risk. The following three hypotheses were investigated: (1) Higher attachment would be indirectly associated with lower suicide risk via lower TB and lower PB; (2) attachment would be associated with higher suicide risk, as conditioned on attachment avoidance/anxiety; and (3) attachment avoidance/anxiety would be associated with higher suicide risk via higher TB/PB.
suicide risk; attachment theory; companion animal; interpersonal theory of suicide; pet ownership