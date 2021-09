Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and recent suicide attempts greatly increase the risk of suicide among youth. Many youth experiencing suicidality are not adequately connected to in-person treatment. Aims: This study aimed to determine the efficacy of a continuity-of-care approach in reducing suicide attempts, ideation, and related hospital and emergency department (ED) visits among youth at high risk for suicide.



METHOD: Data on suicidal ideation, attempts, and related hospital and ED visits were collected over a 6-month period for youth under age 25 (n = 376). One-way repeated measures ANOVA and Cochran's Q tests assessed change from intake at the 3- and 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Youth had significantly fewer suicide attempts and related hospital and ED visits at both 3- and 6-month timepoints. Suicidal ideation decreased to 52% from intake to 6-month follow-up. Limitations: This study lacked a comparison population to examine continuity-of-care versus treatment-as-usual. Furthermore, the study did not extend beyond 6 months, limiting the ability to assess the intervention's long-term effectiveness.



CONCLUSION: This youth-focused continuity-of-care model reduced suicidal ideation and related behaviors. Further studies should utilize control groups to confirm the validity of these results.

