Park Y, McCloskey MS, Ammerman BA. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000811

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal problem-solving difficulties constitute a suicide risk factor that may be particularly relevant among college students. Most studies have examined general interpersonal problem-solving; however, context-specific abilities may have greater clinical implications.

AIM: This study examined whether individuals with and without a history of suicidal thoughts and behaviors differed in context-specific interpersonal problem-solving.

METHOD: Undergraduate students (n = 112) completed a brief interview and interpersonal problem-solving tasks with positive (e.g., initiating romantic relationship) and negative (i.e., physical revenge) resolutions.

RESULTS: Individuals with a history of suicide ideation generated more effective solutions and more alternatives in the negative-resolution scenario; no significant differences were identified for the positive-resolution scenarios. No group differences were found based on suicide attempt status. Limitations: Our results do not account for the mechanisms that influence problem-solving abilities in negative-resolution scenarios.

CONCLUSION: Clinical efforts may benefit from targeting the translation of interpersonal problem-solving abilities to situations with positive resolutions.


suicide attempt; cognitive risk factor of suicide; interpersonal problem-solving; suicide ideation

