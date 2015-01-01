SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gelezelyte O, Dragan M, Grajewski P, Kvedaraite M, Lotzin A, Skrodzka M, Nomeikaite A, Kazlauskas E. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000814

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on many risk and protective factors associated with suicide. Aims: The aim of this study was to identify pandemic-related factors associated with suicidal ideation in the two European countries, Lithuania and Poland, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHOD: The sample comprised 2,459 participants in both countries; 57.2% of the respondents were female. The M(age) of the participants was 43.45 years (SD = 15.91). Pandemic-related stressors and adjustment problems were measured to assess associations with suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: High levels of adjustment problems, loneliness, and burden due to staying at home more during the COVID-19 pandemic were significantly associated with suicide ideation in both Lithuania and Poland. Limitations: This was a cross-sectional online study with different recruitment approaches in the two countries.

CONCLUSION: Adjustment problems, loneliness, and stressors related to staying at home more could be important targets for suicide prevention amid the pandemic.


Poland; risk factors; COVID-19; suicide ideation; Lithuania

