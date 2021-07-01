Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to compare pre/post-COVID-19 changes in mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective analysis of all mental health-related emergency department visits in two large tertiary pediatric hospital centers between January 2018 and December 2020. We described monthly pre/post-COVID-19 changes in frequency and proportion of mental health visits as well as changes in hospitalization rates for eating disorders, suicidality, substance use, and other mental health conditions.



RESULTS: We found an increase in the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits during the months of July-December 2020 (p <.01). There was a 62% increase in eating disorder visits between 2018-2019 and 2020 (p <.01). No pre pandemic/postpandemic changes were found in the proportion of visits resulting in hospitalization for any of the four diagnostic categories.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests significant impacts of COVID-19 on adolescent mental health and a need for further longitudinal research work in this area.

