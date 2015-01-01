|
Szanton SL, Hladek MD. JAMA Netw. Open 2021; 4(8): e2122325.
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
In a randomized clinical trial, Stark and colleagues1 found that removal of home hazards and tailored self-management strategies decreased fall rate among older adults at risk for falls. There were no differences in time to first fall or other prespecified outcomes of daily activity performance, falls efficacy, or self-reported quality of life.
