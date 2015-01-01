Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emergency response to a road traffic injury (RTI) plays a crucial role in patient survival, and the quality of the emergency response should be consistent regardless of the time of day. The aim of this study was to investigate prehospital care and survival outcomes compared between emergency response to RTI during the day and emergency response to RTI at night in Asia.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study used data from the Pan-Asian Trauma Outcome Study (PATOS) that was conducted during 2015-2018. We included RTI patients who were transported to the emergency department (ED) by ground ambulance. That group was then categorized according to the time that the ambulance arrived on-scene. On-scene arrival during 8:00 am to 7:59 pm was defined as the daytime group, and arrival during 8:00 pm to 7:59 am was defined as the nighttime group. Multiple logistic regression was employed to identify factors associated with nighttime prehospital interventions and survival outcomes after adjustment for age, alcohol consumption, and injury severity score (ISS).



RESULTS: The final analysis included 20,105 RTI patients. Of those, 12,043 (60%) accidents occurred during the daytime, and 8,062 (40%) occurred at night. RTI patients at night were younger (mean age: 35.7 ± 17.3 vs. 39.5 ± 20.7; p < 0.001), had more alcohol consumption (15.0% vs. 4.2%; p < 0.001), and had more severe injuries (mean ISS: 6.5 ± 7.5 vs. 5.8 ± 7.0; p < 0.001) compared to the daytime group. The nighttime group had increased prehospital immobilization (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.22, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.14-1.31) and more prehospital intravenous (IV) access (aOR 1.36, 95%CI: 1.22-1.51). There was no significant difference in either basic or advanced airway management between the daytime and nighttime groups. The nighttime group had decreased survival in the ED (aOR: 0.80, 95%CI: 0.65-0.98); however, nighttime on-scene arrival did not impact survival to discharge (aOR: 1.10, 95%CI: 0.91-1.33).



CONCLUSION: In the PATOS community, RTI patients that sustained their injuries at night received significantly more prehospital immobilization and IV access, and they had significantly decreased survival in the ED. The results of this study can be used to develop and enhance strategies to improve the care and outcomes of nighttime RTI in Asia.

