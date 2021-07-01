SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Romano H. Soins 2021; 66(858): 16-21.

Vernacular Title

Repérer et prévenir la violence dans le soin

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.soin.2021.07.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The concept of care, of the patient and of illness has evolved over the course of history, changing at the same time as society. It is marked by the scientific, cultural and religious references of our country, which have led to a modification of the relationship with the patient, which can give rise to certain forms of violence. If violence seems to be inevitably intertwined with care, going back to the origins of the latter, to its individual and intersubjective stakes, and to the possible perspectives for limiting this violence, offers some elements of understanding.

===

z La conception du soin, du malade et de la maladie a évolué au cours de l'Histoire, se transformant en même temps que la société z Elle est marquée par les référentiels scientifiques, culturels et religieux de notre pays, qui ont conduit à une modification du rapport au patient, pouvant donner lieu à certaines formes de violence z Si la violence semble s'intriquer inévitablement au soin, revenir aux origines de ce dernier, à ses enjeux individuels et intersubjectifs, et aux perspectives possibles pour limiter cette violence, offre quelques éléments de compréhension.


Language: fr

Keywords

body; violence; care; corps; institution; patient; soin

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print