Romano H. Soins 2021; 66(858): 16-21.
Repérer et prévenir la violence dans le soin
The concept of care, of the patient and of illness has evolved over the course of history, changing at the same time as society. It is marked by the scientific, cultural and religious references of our country, which have led to a modification of the relationship with the patient, which can give rise to certain forms of violence. If violence seems to be inevitably intertwined with care, going back to the origins of the latter, to its individual and intersubjective stakes, and to the possible perspectives for limiting this violence, offers some elements of understanding.
Language: fr
body; violence; care; corps; institution; patient; soin