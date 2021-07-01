Abstract

The concept of care, of the patient and of illness has evolved over the course of history, changing at the same time as society. It is marked by the scientific, cultural and religious references of our country, which have led to a modification of the relationship with the patient, which can give rise to certain forms of violence. If violence seems to be inevitably intertwined with care, going back to the origins of the latter, to its individual and intersubjective stakes, and to the possible perspectives for limiting this violence, offers some elements of understanding.



z La conception du soin, du malade et de la maladie a évolué au cours de l'Histoire, se transformant en même temps que la société z Elle est marquée par les référentiels scientifiques, culturels et religieux de notre pays, qui ont conduit à une modification du rapport au patient, pouvant donner lieu à certaines formes de violence z Si la violence semble s'intriquer inévitablement au soin, revenir aux origines de ce dernier, à ses enjeux individuels et intersubjectifs, et aux perspectives possibles pour limiter cette violence, offre quelques éléments de compréhension.

Language: fr