Abstract

Sport is a place of fulfilment, dreams and pleasure. But far from these principles, there are situations where it becomes a place of violence of all kinds. In the name of performance and success, sportsmen and women suffer aggression, most often committed by the person who is supposed to protect them, namely the coach. In recent years, several sportswomen have testified and journalists have investigated. A heavy silence has been broken. Analysing the meaning of this silence is a necessary step in welcoming and taking into account what has been said.



z Le sport est un espace d'épanouissement, de rêves et de plaisir z Mais, loin de ces principes, il est des situations où il devient un lieu de violences de toutes sortes. Au nom de la performance et de la réussite, des sportifs subissent des agressions, le plus souvent commises par celui censé les protéger, à savoir l'entraîneur z Ces dernières années, plusieurs sportives ont témoigné z Des journalistes ont enquêté z Un silence pesant a été rompu z Analyser le sens de ce silence constitue une étape nécessaire à l'accueil et à la prise en compte de la parole.

