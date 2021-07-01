|
Citation
|
Liotard P. Soins 2021; 66(858): 35-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Le sens du silence, violences indicibles, sport et vulnérabilité
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Sport is a place of fulfilment, dreams and pleasure. But far from these principles, there are situations where it becomes a place of violence of all kinds. In the name of performance and success, sportsmen and women suffer aggression, most often committed by the person who is supposed to protect them, namely the coach. In recent years, several sportswomen have testified and journalists have investigated. A heavy silence has been broken. Analysing the meaning of this silence is a necessary step in welcoming and taking into account what has been said.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
prevention; violence; rape; omerta; prévention; sport; viol